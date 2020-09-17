Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a Metro Mobility bus crashed into Hennepin Healthcare Thursday morning.
According to Metro Transit police, the incident happened just after 10 a.m. outside of HCMC. There, officials say the bus struck the building, a tree and a fence outside of the hospital.
The Metro Mobility bus was there to pick up a passenger.
Officials say one passenger was on the bus at the time of the crash but they were not hurt. The driver is being evaluated but no significant injuries were sustained. Police say that it appears to have been a low-speed impact.
Authorities are still investigating what led to the crash.
