MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Kandiyohi County say two people were injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving a FedEx vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of County Rod 40 and County Road 7. There, officials say a pickup truck was traveling west on County Road 40 when it failed to yield at the intersection, causing the collision with the FedEx vehicle.
Officials say the driver of the pickup truck, a 16-year-old Benson man, and the passenger in the FedEx vehicle, a 39-year-old Litchfield man, were both transported to Carris Health-Rice Hospital for their injuries.
Both vehicles sustained substantial damage.
The incident remains under investigation.
