MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old inmate at the Hennepin County Jail has died several days after suffering injuries in an apparent suicide attempt, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies discovered the man unresponsive in his cell on the early evening of Sept. 11. He was taken to Hennepin Health, where he passed away Thursday.
Authorities say he was booked into the jail on a felony probation violation about four hours before he was found in his cell, where he was the sole occupant.
The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released following the county medical examiner’s investigation.
