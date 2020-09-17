MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s guaranteed income pilot program to give struggling families in the city $500 a month is moving forward.
The city council unanimously voted Wednesday to move forward with the pilot, which would give 150 families $500 per month for 18 months. It’s called the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot.
At the meeting, some slight changes were made to the pilot. Qualifying families now just have to be enrolled in CollegeBound St. Paul and they can live anywhere in the city, not just in certain ZIP codes.
The city says payments might start going out to families as soon as next month. More information on the program can be found here.
