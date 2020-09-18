Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lord Fletcher’s announced that it will temporarily close for winter, beginning in mid-October.
On Friday, the popular restaurant along Lake Minnetonka in Spring Lake Park called it a “difficult decision” made based on cold weather approaching and limited seating being allowed indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry locally and nationwide,” a statement read. “Temporary closing is not our preference, but it’s a measure we must take as we continue to push through the devastating economic effects of the pandemic.”
The restaurant will close beginning Oct. 12 and plans to reopen in the spring of 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.