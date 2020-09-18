MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Compared to this time last year downtown Minneapolis looks very different, largely due to COVID-19.
Minneapolis Downtown Council released metrics on Friday detailing building occupancy, hotel occupancy, and pedestrian traffic, as some employees look to return to work downtown.
Currently, building occupancy is just at 12.2%, while hotel occupancy is at 18.1%. Pedestrian traffic on Nicollet Mall is 23.4% compared to the number of people walking down the mall at this time in 2018. Light Rail ridership is 25% of what it was at this time last year, and 43% of the restaurants that were operating last year are still open.
The Downtown Council says they will continue to update the dashboard to track how the area adapts as business return.
The dashboard is a collective effort by BOMA Greater Minneapolis, Meet Minneapolis, and the Minneapolis Federal Reserve.
