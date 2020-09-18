MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says all three victims have now been recovered in a small-engine plane crash in a deep water-filled quarry.
The third and final registered occupant of the plane crash was recovered Thursday evening. The two other occupants were located inside the aircraft Tuesday afternoon.
Three people were aboard when it took off from a South St. Paul airport Sunday afternoon. The plane was due to land at Fleming Field, a city-owned airport that handles mainly single-engine aircraft, but communication with the pilot was lost.
Authorities say the wreckage is located over 70 feet down in a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, south of Mooers Lake and north of the Mississippi River. In general, quarries can have steep drop-offs, debris, industrial waste, and other complicating factors.
Pieces of the Cessna Skyhawk were also found near the water’s edge.
The Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.