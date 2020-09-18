Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A therapy dog was reunited with its family Friday after he was reportedly taken from a backyard in St. Paul last week.
The St. Paul Police Department says Ernest, a German Shepherd therapy dog in training, went missing last Thursday after someone reportedly walked up to the yard he was in on Arcade Street, opened the gate and led him away.
On Friday morning, a man spotted Ernest walking along Lawson Avenue. He called 911 and officers retrieved the dog.
Ernest is now safe and back with his owners. Police thanked the public for helping to find him.
