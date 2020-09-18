MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday evening he is ordering all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral.
Walz said this action was to honor her life and legacy.
Ginsburg, 87, died at her home surrounded by family in Washington D.C Friday, due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
“Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Gov. Walz said. “She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better.”
On Aug. 10, 1993, Justice Ginsburg was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice where she served for 27 years as the second woman, and first Jewish woman, to serve on the Supreme Court.
Walz is encouraging individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in lowering their flags as well.
MORE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar And U.S. Chief Judge John Tunheim React To Loss Of Justice Ginsburg
You must log in to post a comment.