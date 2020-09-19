Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fish house and all its contents were declared a total loss after an early morning fire in Alexandria.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the fire at 5:21 a.m. and responded to the scene at 6942 Highland Circle NW. A family member had noticed a fish house on the property in flames. Other family members were able to protect some of their other belongings, as they used hoses to protect the surrounding buildings.
Two family members sustained burns during the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
