MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities restaurant is closing in the midst of COVID-19’s devastation on the food and service industries.
Bardo, located on the 200 block of East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, will serve its last customers Sunday evening.
Owner and chef Remy Pettus made the announcement online earlier in the day. Here is his full statement:
I am very sad to announce that tonight will be the last night for Bardo, after which we will be closed for good.
Thank you to everyone that has supported me over these last three-plus years, and I look forward to seeing you all again in a capacity.
We are open tonight so I would love to see anyone who wants to say goodbye to what has been a truly magical place. I love you all.
