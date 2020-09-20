Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A search continues Sunday morning for a kayaker who went missing on Long Lake in New Brighton.
Police say the kayaker fell into the water and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
Local authorities searched the east side of Long Lake, north of the swimming beach where the kayaker reportedly fell in. Crews ask the public and boaters to avoid this area near the public boat launch and beach areas while the search is active.
Crews are assisting from New Brighton, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Roseville Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR.
