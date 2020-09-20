Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WNBA on Sunday announced that the Minnesota Lynx playoff game against the Seattle Storm has been postponed.
Officials say the decision was made after players from the Seattle Storm received inconclusive COVID-19 test results.
According to the WNBA, players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing Sunday are currently in isolation.
The new date for Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal series will be released at a later time. No additional information is available.
