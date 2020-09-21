MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s office wants to try a 17-year-old Minneapolis boy as an adult in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen and the wounding of a young man outside of a convenience store last Monday.

The shooting happened in broad daylight at the Super USA at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues. A 19-year-old man was shot once and survived. Andre Conley, 17, was shot three times and later died from his injuries.

Minneapolis police say 11 bullet casings were found at the scene; seven from one gun, and four from another.

Three days later, police used electronic surveillance to track the 17-year-old suspect to the area of North 7th Street and Lyndale Avenue. Two squad cars tried to pull over the Chevrolet Impala he was driving, but he fled, leading officers first on a chase through the North Loop neighborhood.

READ MORE: Local Educators Pay Tribute To Andre Conley, 17, Killed In Mpls. Drive-By Shooting

The suspect then drove into on-coming traffic on Interstate 394W before going northbound on Highway 169. The chase finally ended when a Golden Valley police squad car crashed into him in Plymouth.

Police say during the chase, the suspect through a gun and a cellphone from the car. Testing later showed that gun was connected to the deadly shooting. Officers also recovered another handgun from the Impala.

He was charged Monday with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of felony possession of a firearm and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The teen made his first court appearance Monday, and is still being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Both victims were volunteers for GOP Congressional candidate Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar in the November election. Investigators say the shooting was not connected to their association with the campaign.