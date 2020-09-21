MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 937 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 90,942. Of them, nearly 82,174 no longer require isolation.
A total of 255 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has increased by seven compared to the day before. Of those, 128 are in the ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 1,969 with 1,425 of those deaths involving cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Health officials say approximately 1,312,937 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus so far. Nearly 17,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.
Health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month, however as of September 10, the positivity rate has dropped to 4%.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
