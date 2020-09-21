Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he collided with a deer early Monday morning in central Minnesota.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in Bethel, on the 24200 block of University Avenue Northeast. First responders found the 41-year-old motorcyclist lying in the middle of the road.
A medical helicopter brought the man, who was conscious, to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for treatment. He was listed in critical condition.
Investigators say the motorcyclist, from Isanti, was not wearing a helmet and crashed with a deer in the road.
