MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota high school football and volleyball are back this fall.

In a virtual meeting Monday morning, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted to reinstate both seasons. The vote for football was 15-3; the vote for volleyball was 14-4.

These votes reversed last month’s decision to postpone the volleyball and football seasons to March due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall football is a go. The board considered: -Football in March is impractical for schools who have natural grass/no dome

-Multi-sport athletes risk injury and burnout by pushing to spring, but.. -Playing games too quickly also risks injury

Agreed upon in Monday’s meeting was that both the football and volleyball seasons will start practice on Sept. 28.

As for football, the season will be 10 weeks long, with a six regular season games. The first game will be held on Oct. 9-10. The football postseason will last two weeks, but end by Nov. 28. The postseason format has yet to be determined.

For volleyball, the season will last 11 weeks, with 14 dual competitions. The first competition is slated for Oct. 8.

The reversal decision stemmed from a special meeting last week, where officials discussed revisiting the Aug. 4 decision that pushed volleyball and football back to a spring “flex season.”

That meeting resulted in a survey being sent out to schools in the league. According league officials, nearly 400 schools responded, most of which said they wanted volleyball and football played in the fall, not the spring.

