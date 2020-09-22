MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials from Brainerd Public Schools say three high schools in the district will switch to full-time distance learning after a “proven and growing cluster” of positive COVID-19 cases surfaced.
All in-person classes at Brainerd High School, Brainerd Learning Center and Lincoln Education Center are cancelled Wednesday, and will resume online Thursday for two weeks. Teachers will spend Wednesday preparing to switch to the district’s distance learning model.
All high school athletic practices and competitions are also cancelled for the next two weeks.
The district then plans to enact its hybrid learning model beginning Thursday, Oct. 8.
District officials say the decision was made after consulting with the Minnesota Department of Health.
