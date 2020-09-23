Melissa Jaeger, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shared this recipe for tuna burgers with cabbage slaw with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Tuna Burgers With Cabbage Slaw
Serves 3 (1 sandwich each)
Ingredients:
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3 tbsp finely chopped green onions
2 tbsp chopped Italian parsley
1 tsp lemon-pepper seasoning
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/3 cup whole-wheat panko bread crumbs
2 (5-oz.) cans chunk light tuna in water, drained and flaked
2 tbsp canola oil
1 cup finely shredded red cabbage
1/3 cup shredded carrot, slightly chopped
3 tbsp poppy seed salad dressing
6 whole-wheat pita breads, halved
3 butter lettuce leaves, halved
1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and thinly sliced
Directions:
1. Combine eggs, green onions, parsley, lemon-pepper seasoning and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Stir
in panko. Add tuna, using a fork to combine. Form mixture into three 3½-inch patties.
2. Heat oil over medium heat in a large nonstick skillet. Add patties to skillet and cook 6-8 minutes,
or until lightly golden and cooked through (160F), turning halfway through. Remove from skillet
and drain paper towels.
3. Meanwhile, combine cabbage, carrots and salad dressing. To serve, halve each tuna burger;
serve in pitas with lettuce, sliced apple and cabbage slaw.
