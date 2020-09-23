MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities where a garage was destroyed and spray-painted with the slogans “Biden 2020” and “BLM,” short for Black Lives Matter.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says officers responded to the fire shortly before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of an explosion near the intersection of 69th and Morgan avenues.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a home’s detached three-car garage engulfed in flames. Freshly spray-painted on the burning garage were political messages: “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an “A” with a circle around it, commonly recognized to be an anarchist symbol.

A large “Trump 2020” sign outside the home was also destroyed, police say.

The homeowner, Deana Molla, posted on Facebook that she believes her home was targeted by members of Antifa, an autonomous leftist group.

“Thank God our main house is safe,” she wrote. “We are safe. Our children are safe.”

No one was hurt in the fire, but crews rescued three dogs and five puppies from the flames.

While the fire was quickly knocked down, the garage was a total loss. The family’s two trucks and camper were also destroyed, Molla said.

The fire is under investigation by Brooklyn Center police. The Minnesota State Fire Marshall, the ATF, and the FBI have also been called in to investigate.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering up to $5,000 for information identifying people responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-723-2020.