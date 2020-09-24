MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stormy weather in Texas means some lucky dogs will be finding new homes in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, a trailer carrying 30 dogs, including eight puppies, arrived at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. The dogs were from shelters around Houston that needed to make room for more strays in the wake of Tropical Storm Beta.
“We have relationships with shelters down all across the south,” said Molly Morgan, an Animal Humane Society spokesperson. “Minnesota is a great place to find new homes for those animals.”
The dogs will get full evaluations, vaccines and any medications they might need. After that, the dogs will be put up for adoption.
Expect to see the dogs on the Animal Humane Society’s website in the next few days.
