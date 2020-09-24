MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more than a month remaining in the election cycle, Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district appears headed for a special election after the death of one of its candidates.

Adam Weeks, who was campaigning against incumbent Rep. Angie Craig in the district, represented the Legal Marijuana Now Party. On Thursday, it was reported that he had died.

“I want to offer condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Weeks. The loss of any of us is a tragedy, and that’s felt especially in someone who has put his energy into a campaign to serve in public office,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

Simon went on to say that the law is clear that, when a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election is to be held in that office the second Tuesday of February — Feb. 9, 2021.

Earlier this week, Heather Brown examined this scenario in Good Question.

Due to law, Weeks’ name will still appear on the ballot, but votes in that race would not be counted; votes for all other races, like president, will be counted.

Simon said his office has reached out to local elections officials with guidance on the next steps for a special election.

The district includes south metro communities of Prior Lake and Eagan, as well as Northfield, Cannon Falls, and Zumbrota.

Democratic Rep. Craig issued a statement: “I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Adam Weeks’ passing earlier this week. Cheryl and I are praying for the Weeks family during this difficult time.”

Republican challenger Tyler Kistner also issued a statement: “I am saddened to hear that Adam Weeks has passed away. Adam was a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in, and he will he missed by all those who knew him. We will be praying for Adam and his family and friends as they go through this difficult time.”

The Legal Marijuana Now party gained major party status in 2018 when one of the party’s candidates for state office received more than 5% of the vote. If the party was not considered a major party, this special election would not need to happen.