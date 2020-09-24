Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is continuing their community testing sites for COVID-19.
On Thursday, they were set up at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in St. Paul.
You do need an appointment to get a test, but that’s about it. The test is free and you don’t need insurance or an ID.
You also don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.
Testing went until 6 p.m. today, but they’ll do it again tomorrow from 2 to 6 p.m.
Click here for more information on COVID-19 test sites in Minnesota.
