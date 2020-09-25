MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities police officer and another driver are recovering following a crash that occurred Thursday night as the officer was pursuing a suspect vehicle through the north metro.

The Crystal Police Department says the officer involved in the crash had responded to a call of a person threatened with a shotgun around 11 p.m. in Crystal, on the 6000 block of 56th Avenue North. The officer was in the area and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene. Before the officer even attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off.

According to police, the officer gave chase due to the threat of the weapon, which was thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

The chase led police through Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. While in Brooklyn Center, the Crystal officer hit another car on the road.

Emergency crews brought the Crystal officer and the other driver to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle continued into Minneapolis, where the car crashed on the 5700 block of Lyndale Avenue. Three people got out of the car and ran off.

Using a police helicopter and K9s, authorities found the three suspects, who were treated at an area hospital and taken into custody.

Arrested were a 32-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old man. They were booked pending charges of fleeing police, gun possession and drug possession. The older woman also had an outstanding felony warrant.

As for the crash involving the Crystal officer, it is being reconstructed by the Minnesota State Patrol.