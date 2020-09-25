Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We don’t really know what trick-or-treating will look like this year, if it happens at all. But we do know you can still enjoy that Halloween candy.
A website has released its ranking of favorite Halloween candy by state.
According to the survey, Skittles is Minnesota’s favorite. Folks in Wisconsin and South Dakota like Starburst the best.
North Dakota prefers candy corn, and Iowa ranks M&M’s at the top.
