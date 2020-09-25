Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash on Highway 169 in the west metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in Hopkins. The motorcycle was traveling south on the highway when it entered the grass near the Excelsior ramp and slammed into a guardrail.
Killed was Brian Cooper, of Hopkins. Investigators say he was wearing a helmet and that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
