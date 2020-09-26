MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reports 1,478 additional coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths Saturday, as the state’s death toll now surpassed 2,000.
With the additional deaths, the state’s total is now 2,004. Of those deaths, 1,444 had resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There are now 95,659 positive cases confirmed since the pandemic began in the state in March. Health care workers account for slightly more than 10% of those cases, with 10,116 confirmed cases among their ranks.
A total of 7,443 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, where 2,085 ended up in the ICU.
Health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate as it has been hovering around 5% since the start of the month. Right now, it stands at 4.7 percent.
Health officials continue to see the highest population of confirmed coronavirus cases among adults ages 20 to 24. University of Minnesota’s Dr. Michael Osterholm says college students returning to campus are behind the recent surge, along with what he calls “pandemic fatigue” as people return to normal activities.
The MDH has recently halted the door-to-door COVID-19 survey in the state, which was intended to help gauge how the virus spreads. But some surveyors were met with intimidation and racism, so health officials pulled the teams from Minnesota.
