MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council is once again receiving national scrutiny for its intent to dismantle the police department.

A New York Times headline Saturday read “How a Pledge to Dismantle the Minneapolis Police Collapsed.”

Three council members, including President Lisa Bender, told the Times that the pledge to dismantle MPD created confusion not only in the community, but among the council members themselves.

When nine council members took the stage at Powderhorn Park in June, there was no ambiguity. The words “Defund Police” were displayed front and center. Bender said they were going to “end policing as we know it.”