MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police have arrested a man and a woman who they say are involved in the shooting of a doctor outside of M Health Fairview Southdale hospital about two weeks ago.
City officials say a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested Sunday at a Bloomington hotel.
They are currently in Hennepin County Jail in connection to the attempted robbery-turned shooting, which happened in the hospital’s parking ramp on the night of Sept. 14.
The 45-year-old victim was shot in the head, but was treated and released just a few hours after the attack.
The man is expected to be charged with second-degree attempted murder, and the woman will likely face aiding and abetting charges. WCCO does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged.
