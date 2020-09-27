CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Edina News, Edina Police, M Health Fairview Southdale, Minnesota News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Edina police have arrested a man and a woman who they say are involved in the shooting of a doctor outside of M Health Fairview Southdale hospital about two weeks ago.

City officials say a 33-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested Sunday at a Bloomington hotel.

They are currently in Hennepin County Jail in connection to the attempted robbery-turned shooting, which happened in the hospital’s parking ramp on the night of Sept. 14.

The 45-year-old victim was shot in the head, but was treated and released just a few hours after the attack.

The man is expected to be charged with second-degree attempted murder, and the woman will likely face aiding and abetting charges. WCCO does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged.

Comments