MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bloomington say one person was injured in a shooting overnight.
According to police, officers responded to Cowboy Jack’s at 2801 Southtown Drive on a call of shots fire.
Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the stomach just after bar close at Cowboy Jack’s.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. If you have any information, please call the Bloomington Police Department at (952)-563-4900.
