MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Grand Avenue. There, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
According to police, bystanders were giving CPR to one of the victims. Despite life-saving efforts, the individual, believed to be an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was transported to Regions. Police say he is expected to survive.
Homicide investigators are currently on the scene collecting evidence. So far, no arrests have been made. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.
The St. Paul Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.
