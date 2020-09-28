Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-nine Minnesota firefighters are about to make the long journey home after spending two weeks helping to battle wildfires in Oregon.
Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced on Facebook Monday that the team will finish their mission this week, which was made possible from a mutual aid agreement via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
Their mission consisted of extinguishing hot spots and preparing structures that were in the path of approaching fires.
The firefighters were from communities across Minnesota, including Bemidji, Brainerd and Eden Prairie.
You must log in to post a comment.