MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll breached 2,000. On Monday, another seven deaths were added to the total, as 936 more cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of cases in the state since the start of the outbreak has reached 97,638. The death toll is at 2,015. Meanwhile, more than 87,000 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to self-isolate.
In the last 24 hours, 26 people have been hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 20 were admitted into intensive care.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, nearly 1.4 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 16.
Health officials are closely monitoring the state’s positivity rate as the Dakotas and Wisconsin are seeing a surge in cases.
In an effort to track the virus, free testing is being offered in communities around the state for the next three weeks. This week, the “no barrier” testing is being offered in Bemidji, Bloomington, Maplewood, Marshall, Moorhead, and Thief River Falls.
