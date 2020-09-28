Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in the north metro should expect delays Monday morning as a crash is under investigation at the intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue.
MnDOT cameras show a large police presence at the scene in Brooklyn Center. Southbound Highway 252 between 66th Avenue and Interstate 694 is closed, with traffic being diverted onto 66th Avenue.
Authorities have yet to release details on the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.