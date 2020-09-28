MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Sen. Tina Smith for reelection to the U.S. Senate.

On Monday, Biden made the announcement, saying Smith is an “effective” senator for Minnesota.

“She works across the aisle in order to do what is best for Minnesotans–working to lower prescription drug prices, helping pass the bipartisan Farm Bill, and advocating for all Americans being able to access high-quality, affordable health care,” Biden said. “Tina has, and will continue, to deliver results and make progress for all Minnesotans–and all Americans–in the Senate. I’m proud to support Tina Smith for re-election.”

With the endorsement, Smith issued a statement on her support of the Biden presidential campaign.

“Joe Biden is a strong, empathetic leader focused on helping Americans build back better and stronger, and I’m so glad to have his endorsement,” Smith said. “With so much at stake and democracy on the ballot, it is so vital that we organize and get out the vote. With a Biden administration, we can make real progress on the issues that matter to people–expanding health care, creating jobs, and tackling climate change.”

Biden recently made his first campaign stop in Minnesota. Biden came to a union training center in the Duluth area on Sept. 18 as part of an effort to charge up the Democratic base after a sub-par turnout in the area for Clinton in 2016.