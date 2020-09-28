MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Paul’s popular Grand Avenue business district.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders says officers arrived to find the injured men at about 3:30 a.m. near Grand and Victoria avenues. One of the victim’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as 29-year-old Albert Dwayne Stevens, of St. Paul.

“I can tell you it’s very rare in this area. We just don’t see this kind of thing on Grand Avenue,” Linders said.

Neighbors, including Armaiti Prosch, believe the shooting happened outside Billy’s on Grand, a bar they say has been one of the few during the pandemic to stay open until 2 a.m.

“I was pretty shocked that that would happen in our neighborhood,” Prosch said. “There have been big gatherings at Billy’s, lots of people all summer.”

Billy’s closed during their usual Sunday breakfast and didn’t want to say anything about the shooting. WCCO crews did see a woman standing outside the front door earlier on the phone, in tears.

No one has been arrested. Officers spent Sunday morning searching for evidence to help solve the 25th homicide in the city this year.

“They’re going to be looking for shell casings, they’re going to be looking for video, anything that can tell them who did this and why it happened,” Linders said.

Some neighbors expressed new concern for their safety, and an employee of a nearby business who wished to stay anonymous told WCCO she’s now terrified.