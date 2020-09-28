Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is accused of attempting to kill a 77-year-old man in Polk County, Wisconsin.
According to the county sheriff’s department, the incident happened Friday evening in Clear Lake.
They say the victim had blunt-force trauma and edged weapon wounds. Investigators say that he was able to fend off his attacker and protect himself with a shotgun.
The suspect, a man from Glenwood City, is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the attack. He fled the scene but has since been taken into custody.
The victim was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
