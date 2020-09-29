Comments
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The suspect who fired at St. Paul police Monday night after a carjacking was shot dead Tuesday night in St. Cloud, according to police.
The man was tracked down just before 6 p.m. in a car in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on the 2200 block of Division Street West. An armored vehicle was used to block the man in, but he got out of his vehicle with a gun.
Multiple officers from several agencies then shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female inside the man’s car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the showdown, and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
Police say no officers were hurt. The investigation will be led by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
