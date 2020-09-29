MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hibbing man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a crash that led to the death of a man who was on the shoulder of Interstate 35W giving a driver directions.

On June 1, authorities responded to a serious crash around 2:30 p.m. involving three vehicles on I-35W southbound, just south of Lake Drive in Lino Lakes.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man severely injured, lying unconscious on the pavement. The three vehicles were significantly damaged, and the occupants were all injured requiring medical attention.

Officials say one of the victims who was transported to Hennepin Healthcare died 11 days later due to his injuries.

Law enforcement said the Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 29-year-old Waylon James Bosto Jr., was the vehicle that caused the crash. Bosto Jr. was driving southbound on I-35W with three passengers, and admitted he saw an SUV parked behind a pickup truck on the shoulder of the road, as he rear-ended the SUV.

At the time of the impact, one of the victims was standing at the SUV’s passenger window, leaning in and giving directions to its driver.

After the crash, the roadway was partially shut down and the Minnesota State Patrol arrived on the scene to investigate.

The state patrol examined the Ford, and eliminated any malfunction or mechanical issue causing the crash. After further investigation, they determined that at the time of impact, the Ford was speeding, traveling somewhere between 78 – 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Authorities concluded that the Ford left its lane and drove on the roadside shoulder when it struck the SUV. Part of the Ford may have still been in the lane of travel at impact, but more than likely was completely on the shoulder.

The state patrol says these factors caused the crash, which ultimately lead to the victim’s death.

In addition, Bosto Jr. only had a learner’s permit to drive. He also admitted to smoking methamphetamine the day before the crash, but denied smoking on that day.

Law enforcement said he did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the incident.

If convicted, Bosto Jr. could face up to 10 years in prison and a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.