By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump returns to the battleground state of Minnesota Wednesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport. Then on Thursday, his son Eric Trump will hold a rally in Becker before heading to central Wisconsin.

On the same day, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be online as the keynote speaker for the ninth-annual DFL Humphrey Mondale Dinner.

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will return to the Twin Cities Saturday with a stop in Minneapolis. She visited Prior Lake earlier this month.

Just a little more than a month remains until Election Day. Minnesotans can vote early any time between now and then.

Early voting begins in Wisconsin on Oct. 20.

