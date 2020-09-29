MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump returns to the battleground state of Minnesota Wednesday.
He is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport. Then on Thursday, his son Eric Trump will hold a rally in Becker before heading to central Wisconsin.
On the same day, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be online as the keynote speaker for the ninth-annual DFL Humphrey Mondale Dinner.
Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will return to the Twin Cities Saturday with a stop in Minneapolis. She visited Prior Lake earlier this month.
Just a little more than a month remains until Election Day. Minnesotans can vote early any time between now and then.
Early voting begins in Wisconsin on Oct. 20.
READ MORE: Trump To Make Campaign Stops In La Crosse, Green Bay Saturday
You must log in to post a comment.