MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL.
The Titans just faced off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
The NFL issued a statement that both the Titans and the Vikings will suspend in-person club activities starting Tuesday.
#BREAKING: Vikings suspend in-person activities after eight @Titans players/staff test positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dcEQGEn4jG
— Guy Still (@mplstvguy) September 29, 2020
“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infections disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
You must log in to post a comment.