MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another was detained after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 12:48 a.m. on the 3500 block of Bryant Avenue North. There, they found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was in grave condition when emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
Investigators searched the area of the shooting and found a man who was hostile, police say. The man was detained as a person of interest and interviewed by investigators.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
According to officials, this shooting marks the 61st homicide in the city this year.
You must log in to post a comment.