MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One driver was killed and another seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Highway 2, about 10 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, when a Chevy Trailblazer heading east crossed the center lines and collided with a Jeep Cherokee.
Killed was 24-year-old Brienne Brodie, of Duluth, the driver of the Trailblazer. She was not wearing a seat belt, troopers say.
The Cherokee’s driver, a 57-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought her to a Duluth hospital for treatment.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, investigators say. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
