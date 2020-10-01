MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Duluth police say they are investigating after a President Donald Trump supporter attacked a WCCO photojournalist Wednesday evening ahead of the president’s rally.

In a statement Thursday, the Duluth Police Department said that investigators are currently working to identify the man, who left before officers got to the scene. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 218-730-5020.

Photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun, who has covered several political events for WCCO-TV, was on assignment Wednesday gathering video of Trump supporters and nearby protesters carrying signs for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

While recording video with a cellphone near Airport Road and Venture Avenue, Chhoun captured Trump supporters as they confronted the protesters. Chhoun identified himself as a member of the media.

He began recording one Trump supporter when the man turned around and said: “You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful! You want to be violent? Come to me!” The man then punched the phone out of Chhoun’s hand.

Chhoun was not hurt. His phone was not damaged.

Like many WCCO photojournalists, Chhoun puts his health and safety at risk on a daily basis to tell stories important to Minnesotans. This year alone, he’s covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

“I take personal exception when anyone puts my guy in danger,” WCCO assignment manager Guy Still wrote on Twitter, adding: “You want to see a true American patriot? Look no further. Thank you Dymanh.”

Thread 1/6: By now you've probably seen that @WCCO photojournalist @Dymanh was attacked by this knucklehead Wednesday in Duluth, covering activity near a campaign rally for President Trump. I was the one who assigned him to this story & he agreed without hesitation, as always. pic.twitter.com/3LH4pViz1t — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

2/6: He is my colleague and my friend. But, more that, he is one of the many @wccophotogs and reporters who put their health and safety at risk every day in order to tell stories which are important to the community. But, his story is exceptional… pic.twitter.com/f3nkAre2wi — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

3/6: Dymanh was born in a Thai refugee camp, after his family fled their homeland of Cambodia in search of food and stability. When he arrived in MN he endured bullying and racism, often getting suspended for fighting. He endured, earned his citizenship & graduated college. pic.twitter.com/xNF1qrUkhn — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

4/6: Today, when there is breaking news, or a chaotic situation, he is often the first to volunteer to get into the heart of the action. He does this not for glory or notoriety, but out of a sense of duty and a commitment to share the stories which are challenging to cover. pic.twitter.com/4QtTE5QwPr — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

5/6: Riots, storms, pandemic, protests, you name it: Dymanh is there, right in the heart of the action. But, know this: He's not some yahoo operating without regard for his safety. He's got a wife and young kids at home who mean the world to him. pic.twitter.com/ru9ndLdGNB — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

6/6: He's also done family photos for me & others, and is just as much at home making kids smile as he is de-escalating tense situations. I take personal exception when anyone puts my guy in danger. You want to see a true American patriot? Look no further. Thank you Dymanh. pic.twitter.com/Mj7BIAHtTN — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) October 1, 2020

Politicians on both side spoke out against the attack, noting that the freedom of the press is protected in the Constitution.

Former Republican congressman Jason Lewis, who is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in Minnesota, tweeted the attack on Chhoun was “very upsetting,” adding that police should be investigating.

“Freedom of the Press is protected by the Constitution, and that needs to be understood and respected,” Lewis said.

Likewise, Jacob Frey, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, tweeted that the freedom of the press is a “precondition for our democracy” and urged Americans not to lose sight of that.

The mayor also said that this attack is a physical manifestation of Trump’s persistent “unchecked and violent anti-media rhetoric.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota DFL Party released a statement about the attack, calling for the state’s Republican party to formally condemn it.

“Political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. “It is essential that political campaigns remain peaceful and that everyone treats members of the media with the respect they deserve.”