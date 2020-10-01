MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A horse trailer tipped over on southbound Interstate 35E early Thursday morning in St. Paul.
MnDOT cameras show a large police presence at the scene, near the intersection of I-35E and University Avenue. Drivers should expect traffic as the southbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Highway 52 and Interstate 94. The ramp to 10th Street East and Wacouta Street is also closed.
Traffic is being diverted to westbound I-94.
On 35E Southbound around 2:45 am, a horse trailer overturned this morning around with 6 horses inside. Most all of 35E South is closed, the only exit open is 94W. One horse was rescued, 5 more still inside. We don’t know the status of those 5 horses. More on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/4RerTQAxXs
— KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) October 1, 2020
According to officials, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. involving a trailer carrying several horses. Currently, crews are working to clear the scene and put the horses onto another trailer.
It’s unclear if any of the horses are hurt in the crash. Veterinarians are on the scene.
The driver of the trailer appears to be OK.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
