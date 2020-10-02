MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just as a number of Republican politicians in Minnesota are self-quarantining after potentially being exposed to COVID at a President Trump rally earlier this week in Duluth, the Minnesota Department of Health says 1,184 more positive cases have been confirmed.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases has now reached 101,366. The death toll stands at 2,059, with 10 of those deaths reported in the last day, all of them 60 years of age or older and seven of them coming from those living in long-term care facilities or assisted living.

In the last 24 hours, more than 32,000 tests were processed.

As of this point, 7,793 people have been hospitalized with the disease. Of those, 2,156 were admitted into intensive care. Meanwhile, 90,492 people have recovered from the virus and no longer need to self-isolate.

WCCO App: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, more than 1.44 million people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, and almost 2.1 million tests have been processed.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Sept. 22. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 18 per 100,000, which represents the highest number the state’s seen since the start of the pandemic.

The latest seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions per 100,000 is also trending upward as of the latest reports.