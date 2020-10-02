Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Road construction crews won’t have the weekend off. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they’ll work around the clock on the downtown to Crosstown project in south Minneapolis.
That means southbound Interstate 35W will shut down tonight at 10 p.m. between Interstate 94 and Highway 62.
The northbound lanes will close early Saturday morning. Both directions are off limits to traffic until Monday morning.
The detour, according to MnDOT, is Highway 62 to Highway 100 to Interstate 394.
The entire project won’t be finished for another year.
Click here for more information about the project.
You must log in to post a comment.