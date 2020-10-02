Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A plane crashed into a corn field in Lake Elmo on Friday afternoon, resulting in a fire.
According to Lake Elmo Fire Department, at 3:14 p.m., Washington County Dispatch received a report of the incident. A pilot and a passenger had left from the Lake Elmo Airport shortly after 3 p.m. The two suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Officials responded to the crash approximately 200 yards north of Upper 33rd St. North. Lake Elmo Fire extinguished the flames and helped the patients out of the field for medical care.
The incident remains under investigation.
