MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Walking is good for your physical health, but new research says a beautiful walk is good for your emotional health as well.
The researchers say “awe walks” helped people to have more positive emotions and have less distress in their daily lives.
Dr. Virginia Sturm an associate professor of in the departments of Neurology and of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the John Douglas French Alzheimer’s Foundation Endowed Professor in the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.
“Negative emotions, particularly loneliness, have well-documented negative effects on the health of older adults, particularly those over age 75,” Sturm said. “What we show here is that a very simple intervention – essentially a reminder to occasionally shift our energy and attention outward instead of inward – can lead to significant improvements in emotional well-being.”
