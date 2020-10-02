Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Friday afternoon, Bloomington police asked people to stay out of the area near Old Shakopee Road West and Brunswick Avenue South, as they were responding to a situation.
They responded at 2:18 p.m. to assist U.S. Marshals and Northstar Fugitive Task Force at the 10600 block of Brunswick Avenue.
Police learned that shots had been fired, and the task force was trying to pick someone up on a warrant.
The situation is contained to one apartment, police say, and they believe one person -possibly a man – is inside. The condition of the person in the apartment is unknown.
Bloomington police say no officers were injured.
The situation is ongoing. Check back with WCCO.com for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.